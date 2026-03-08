Sikkim CM flags off Tsomgo Ultra 5.0 Marathon in Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, March 8, flagged off the Tsomgo Ultra 5.0 Marathon in Gangtok.

The high-altitude marathon featured multiple race categories designed for participants with varying levels of endurance and experience. These included a 72-km ultra race, 21-km half marathon, 10-km run, and a 5-km fun run.

The event drew participation from professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and amateur runners who took part in the challenging race set amid the mountainous terrain near Tsomgo Lake.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang praised the enthusiastic participation and said such sporting initiatives help promote discipline, endurance and a healthy lifestyle, especially among the youth.

He also welcomed the growing interest in fitness and outdoor sports in Sikkim.