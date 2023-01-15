Chief minister P.S. Golay, within four years of his government, has successfully established his name and the prestige of Sikkim at the national level, ruling SKM stated.



The chief minister is being invited at multiple national and international level programmes which shows that his principled stand, humbleness and simplicity have been appreciated by all and this is a matter of pride for the entire Sikkimese, said SKM spokesperson Bikash Basnet in a press statement.



Basnet mentioned that the Sikkim Chief Minister, upon a special invitation, attended the opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2023 on Friday at Rourkela, Odisha along with host Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur. He added that the world came to know about Sikkim due to Golay’s presence as the programme was broadcast live.



In past days, the Chief Minister had been invited for various programmes by the President, Prime Minister and other Chief Ministers which has brought pride and respect for the Sikkimese, said the SKM spokesperson.



“We do not recall former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling being invited for such special programmes by other Chief Ministers during his term. The opposition are making allegations though the State is progressing which shows their envy towards the popularity of the Chief Minister.”

Basnet alleged that the former Chief Minister used to spend money to buy fame and hire people to welcome him at Bagdogra airport while returning from Delhi.



“In the past government, only a few Union ministers and Central leaders used to visit Sikkim but now, Union ministers and leaders come to Sikkim every month to evaluate and increase the developmental pace here. For this, the credit directly goes to the Chief Minister,” he said.