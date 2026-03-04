Sikkim CM, Governor join Holi celebrations at MG Marg in Gangtok

Prem Singh Tamang and Om Prakash Mathur on March 4 joined citizens in celebrating Holi at MG Marg in Gangtok, highlighting the spirit of unity and communal harmony associated with the festival.



The celebrations, organised by the Sikkim Marwadi Samaj, witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across communities. Muhamed Mustaque, Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, along with state ministers and MLAs, were also present on the occasion.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the vibrant celebration at the heart of the city as a reflection of Holi’s true essence, transcending social boundaries and fostering goodwill among people.



He said the festival of colours symbolises the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, while also serving as a reminder of Sikkim’s shared heritage and enduring traditions.



Calling Holi a celebration of togetherness, Tamang said the festival reinforces the values of harmony, compassion and unity that define the people of the Himalayan state.



“May the colours of this festive season brighten every home across Sikkim and bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all, cutting across caste, creed and community,” he added.