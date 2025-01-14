Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur offered prayers at the revered Trikaleshwar Temple in Jorethang, on the auspicious occasion of Maghe Sankranti, January 14.

The leaders prayed for the well-being, prosperity, peace, and harmony of the people of Sikkim.

The prayer ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Krishna Rai, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, and senior officials from the Sikkim government.

The event reflected the cultural and spiritual essence of Maghey Sankranti, a festival of immense significance in the region.

Following the prayers, the Governor and the Chief Minister inaugurated the much-anticipated Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela 2025, which officially commenced today. The mela, an annual highlight in Sikkim’s cultural calendar, will continue until January 21, 2025.