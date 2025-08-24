Sikkim CM graces 45th Foundation Day of Sirijunga Yakthung Sakthim Phojumbho at Tharpu

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the 45th foundation day of Sirijunga Yakthung Sakthim Phojumbho along with Mrs Sarda Tamang at Yakthung Sakthim Heem (Limboo Cultural Centre) in Tharpu, Soreng district, on August 24.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to Sirijunga Yakthung Sakthim Phojumbho for inviting him on the occasion of 45th foundation day. He then paid his respect to the founding members, acknowledging their tireless efforts in preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Limboo community. Describing the occasion as a historic event, he congratulated everyone involved.

Emphasising the importance of cultural preservation, he urged the people of the state to celebrate the festivals of all communities with pride, underlining that such celebrations are a form of development that strengthens communal unity. Further, he highlighted the efforts of the state government in preserving and safeguarding the traditions and customs of every community.

Additionally, he applauded individuals who were honored during the event, commending their contributions to cultural preservation and community upliftment. The Chief Minister during his address, expressed his concerns over the decline in regional languages among the youth, urging the younger generation to take interest in literary works, assuring government assistance to those aspiring individual.

During his address, the Chief Minister addressed the various proposals raised by the MLA (Soreng) Aditya Golay regarding community welfare and development. The Chief Minister then assured that next year’s celebrations will be held in a grandeur manner accommodating more participants. In addition, he suggested to organise a workshop focusing on the traditional attires of the community, emphasising the need to preserve and promote cultural heritage among young generation.

Addressing the proposal with regards to Krishna Pranami Mandir project at Tharpu, the Chief Minister assured it to be built on a grand scale. Acknowledging the proposal placed by Area MLA, the Chief Minister also expressed his desire to develop wellness parks for the elderly in every district with necessary facilities.

Also, touching on the growing concern of cybercrime, the Chief Minister urged citizens to remain vigilant and informed to combat online fraud effectively. While concluding his address, the Chief Minister informed that on September 17 which is also the birthday of the PM Mr Narendra Modi, 990 mothers from each constituency will benefit from the Aama Yojana, with further distributions under other government schemes.

In his address, MLA (Soreng-Chakung) and chief patron Mr Aditya Golay thanked the Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang for gracing the special occasion of the 45th foundation day of Sirijunga Yakthung Sakthim Phojumbho. He then, expressed deep gratitude to the state government for the formation of Soreng as a separate district. Additionally, mentioning various ongoing infrastructural development in the district, he called upon the people, especially the youth to support government initiatives that aimed at district growth.

Touching upon “One Family, One Entrepreneur”, he informed that Soreng district is set to adopt Digital Nomad Village concept, inspired by Yakten village in Pakyong district. Further, he informed that a series of dedicated workshops, held at the beginning of the two day celebrations, encouraging greater student participation from schools, colleges and universities in such workshops to generate awareness of local traditions among younger generations.

MLA also presented a few key proposals for the overall development of the region, including the construction of an approach road near Tharpu Government Senior Secondary School, Pranami Mandir where he expressed his believes that will enhance tourism potential in the region. He also proposed the establishment of Animal Husbandry Centre at Chota Samdong, informing that the area is one of the good dairy farming producer.

Mentioning the recent International Senior Citizen’s Day programme held in Soreng, MLA proposed the setting up of a Wellness Park equipped with necessary facilities for elderly people.

The event was also addressed by Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Dr. Indra Hang Subba wherein he referred to the occasion as a historic event for the Limboo community, emphasising the importance of preserving its rich cultural heritage. He then expressed hope that SYSP will continuously play a crucial role in safeguarding the traditions and customs of the Limboo people. He further emphasised the importance of collective efforts for progress, stating that if the community strives for development, it will directly contribute to the overall growth of the state. Encouraging everyone to learn and embrace the history of their own community, he stated that such knowledge is plays a crucial in uniting people.

Acknowledging the efforts of the state government in addressing the long pending demands of the community, he called for the unity across communities. He further highlighted the infrastructural projects aimed at benefiting for the Limboo community under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Concluding his address, he extended heartfelt congratulations to all on the occasion of the 45th foundation day.

The programme also witnessed a presentation of memento to the Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr Prem Singh Tamang and Mrs Sarda Tamang by Sirijunga Yakthung Sakthim Phojumbho.

During the programme, the retired Secretary (Architect) Mr JB Subba from Timburbong and an artist Mr Bal Bahadur Limboo from Labing, Gerethang were honoured for their contributions for the Limboo community.

The event also featured the official release of several books and poster, adding to its significance namely,

1. Limbu General Knowledge 2024-2025 by Karna Hang Subba

2. ﻿﻿﻿Samyangphung Limboo Novel by Budhi Das Limboo

3. ﻿﻿﻿Collection of Limboo Essay by Prita Limboo

4. ﻿﻿﻿Traditional Food-habits of Limboo community by Samal Subba

5. ﻿﻿﻿Traditional Medicinal plant by Sunu Hang Subba

6. ﻿﻿﻿The Yakthung Village (English poem) by Sanjay Subba

7. ﻿﻿﻿Mang Sewa Samlo by Asha Hang Hembya and Renu Subba

8. ﻿﻿﻿Muna Madan (Translation in Limboo) by Krishna Bir Lawati

9. ﻿﻿﻿Poster Release: International Kaylang and Yakthung Idol Season 3 by Neeyara Limboo

10. Yakthung Pang Samlo “Mukhum” by Sanjitra Tamling

Initially, while delivering the welcome address, President (SYSP) Mr SB Subba, provide an overview of Sirijunga Yakthung Sakthim Phojumbho.

Also present at the programme were Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Dr. Indra Hang Subba, Zilla Adhakshyas, Zilla Up-Adhakshyas, Zilla Panchayats, Panchayats, Press Advisor to HCM Birendra Tamling, Political Secretary to HCM Jacob Khaling, Press Secretary to HCM Yougan Tamang, Vice-Chairman (ITS) CP Sharma, Advisors, Chairpersons, former-Ministers, former-MLAs, former-Chairpersons, Additional Political Secretaries, OSDs, DC (Soreng) Dhiraj Subedi, SP (Soreng) Nahkul Pradhan, ADCs, SDMs, Assistant Professor (Khangchendzonga State University) Dr. BL Khamdhak, BDOs, Head of Departments, Head of Offices, retired employees, officers and officials, teachers, participants, students and public.