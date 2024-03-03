Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai illuminated the Grand Finale of the 1st North East India & Himalayan Region- Kirawa Khannupa Khannuma 2024 (Miss and Mr. Rai) at Paruhang Sapten Mankhim, International Kirat Rai Linguistic and Cultural Research Center Ranka. Organized by the Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh Sikkim-Youth Wing, the event witnessed a convergence of dignitaries, officials and guests from across the region.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded the organizers for their commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Sikkim. Stressing the importance of cultural preservation, he urged the younger generation to embrace their roots and actively participate in initiatives aimed at safeguarding tradition and language.

Addressing the audience, Guest Artist Alisha Rai from Nepal expressed her appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Sikkim. She stated the significance of cultural intelligence and urged individuals to delve into the depths of their heritage to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation.