Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang greeted the people of the state, particularly the Limboo community, on the occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam.

The festival is celebrated in honour of the legendary 18th-century scholar Teyongsi Sirijunga.

In his message, the chief minister said, “On the auspicious occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, especially the Limboo community.”

He highlighted the significance of the day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Sirijunga, revered for his contributions to preserving the cultural heritage and identity of the Limboo people.

CM Tamang lauded Mahatma Sirijunga’s teachings, which emphasise living in harmony with nature, fostering unity, and safeguarding cultural traditions. “His life and teachings remind us of the importance of living in harmony with nature, fostering unity, and preserving the cultural heritage that defines us,” he added.

Tamang encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from Mahatma Sirijunga’s values of resilience, harmony, and cultural preservation, urging them to incorporate these principles into their daily lives.