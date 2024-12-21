Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed deep reverence and wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Rholu Diwas.

While he was unable to attend the celebrations in person, he shared a message dedicated to the people of the state, the Sikkim chief minister spoke of his profound connection to the sacred Rholu shrine, which he described as a place where his soul is deeply touched by the blessings of Manokamana Siddhi Devi Rholu Mata.

“Rholu is the most sacred shrine, where my soul is deeply moved by the divine and nurturing vibrations of Rholu Mata’s blessings. On this auspicious occasion of Rholu Diwas, my heart is filled with enthusiasm and a fervent desire to unite with our beloved people for collective worship and celebration,” said Tamang.

Due to his commitment to attending the 72nd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Tripura, the chief minister expressed his regret for not being able to be physically present at the celebrations.

However, he assured the people that his spirit was with them as they observed this significant day. “Though I cannot be with you in person, my spirit is there, joining in your prayers, reverence, and celebrations,” he said.

Rholu Diwas is a time to honor the courage, unity, and resilience of the people of Sikkim. Tamang took the opportunity to extend his gratitude and respect to the people for their sacrifices, which helped lay the foundation for a transformative movement against past injustices.

"Rolu Diwas is a tribute to the unparalleled courage, determination, and indomitable spirit of the people of Sikkim, to whom I extend my deepest gratitude and highest respect on this auspicious day," he added.

He urged everyone to seek the divine blessings of Rholu Manokamana Siddhi Devi for the prosperity, success, and wellbeing of all Sikkimese. “Your perseverance, sacrifices, and commitment to justice continue to shape our past and illuminate our path forward,” the chief minister added.