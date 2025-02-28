Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on February 28, greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

In his message, the chief minister said that Losar is a festival deeply rooted in Sikkim’s heritage, symbolising love, brotherhood, tolerance, and communal harmony.

He highlighted the significance of the occasion in bringing people together and strengthening social bonds that have been integral to the state’s cultural fabric for generations.

"Losar represents the cherished traditions of love, brotherhood, tolerance, and communal harmony, which have been an integral part of Sikkim’s rich heritage since time immemorial. The festival brings fresh hopes and opportunities, inspiring people to embrace the New Year with positivity, renewed strength, and unwavering commitment," Tamang said.

The chief minister also expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all. "May this Losar usher in peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health for all, filling every life with joy and fulfillment," he added.

Losar is widely celebrated in Sikkim, particularly by the Tibetan and Bhutia communities, with traditional rituals, prayers, and cultural performances. The festival marks the beginning of a new year in the Tibetan calendar and is observed with great enthusiasm across the state.