Sikkim CM hails constitutional recognition of Nepali, urges youth to preserve language

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 20 called for greater efforts to preserve and promote the Nepali language, particularly among younger generations, marking Bhasha Manyata Diwas 2026.

Tamang described the inclusion of Nepali in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution as a landmark moment for the language and the identity of the Nepali-speaking community.

Paying tribute to writers, linguists, scholars, activists, political leaders and language enthusiasts, he credited their sustained efforts for securing constitutional recognition for Nepali.

The chief minister said language plays a central role in preserving a community's history, culture, traditions and identity. He urged people to take collective responsibility for passing the mother tongue on to future generations.

He also stressed the need to strengthen Nepali's literary and cultural heritage and encourage young people to take greater pride in the language.

Tamang said the Sikkim government has continued to prioritise the protection and promotion of the state's languages, alongside its diverse cultures, traditions, attire and community identities.

He said the government would continue initiatives aimed at safeguarding Sikkim's linguistic and cultural heritage while promoting unity, goodwill and coexistence among its diverse communities.

Tamang expressed hope that Bhasha Manyata Diwas would strengthen people's connection with the Nepali language and encourage younger generations to preserve both the language and its cultural heritage.

He also extended greetings to people in Sikkim and Nepali language speakers worldwide, wishing them peace, prosperity and progress.