Sikkim CM hails Governor Om Prakash Mathur as he completes two years in office

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on July 31 completed two years in office, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praising his leadership and contribution to the state's development.

Mathur, who assumed office as Sikkim's 18th Governor on July 31, 2024, said he has worked to make Raj Bhavan more accessible to the people by moving away from rigid conventions and promoting greater public engagement.

Congratulating the Governor on the milestone, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded his guidance and support in advancing Sikkim's development initiatives over the past two years.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Sikkim and strengthening the connection between Raj Bhavan and the public through an open and inclusive approach.