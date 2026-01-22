Sikkim CM hails historic honour as Sikkim police receive President of India’s Colour Award

The Sikkim Police have achieved a historic milestone with the conferment of the President of India’s Colour Award, one of the highest and rarest honours bestowed upon police forces in the country.

The recognition has marked a moment of immense pride not only for the police force but also for the entire state, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay describing it as a reflection of Sikkim’s disciplined governance and robust law-and-order framework.

The achievement was formally announced during a press conference addressed by Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, who said the beginning of the New Year 2026 has brought exceptionally good news for Sikkim. He stated that the honour has been conferred by the President of India and that the Sikkim Police are deeply grateful for the continued guidance and support of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Receiving such recognition at the national level, he said, is a blessing and a matter of honour for every member of the force.

The DGP emphasised that the award does not belong to any individual officer or rank but is a collective honour for the entire Sikkim Police, from senior leadership to personnel at the grassroots level. He said the recognition reflects years of dedication, discipline, courage, and commitment to public service. He further underlined that retired officers and personnel of all ranks equally deserve credit, as the award is the result of consistent and selfless service rendered over many years by successive generations of police personnel.

Explaining the significance of the award, the DGP said the President’s Police Colour is a special ceremonial flag presented through a formal Colour Presentation Parade conducted strictly in accordance with established traditions and protocol. Along with the flag, an official insignia is also awarded, which can be worn by all police personnel on the left side of their uniform. With this honour, Sikkim has become the 15th state in the country to receive the President’s Colour, highlighting the rarity and prestige associated with the recognition.

Sharing historical context, the DGP noted that since Independence only a limited number of police forces across the country have received the President’s Colour, often after long intervals. For the Sikkim Police, with a strength of around 6,500 personnel, the award marks a defining moment. He said all serving members feel fortunate to witness this achievement during their service tenure, describing it as a moment that will remain permanently etched in the history of the Sikkim Police.

Earlier, on January 20, during the 71st Maghey Mela celebrations at Jorethang, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay had announced that the Sikkim Police would be conferred the President’s Colour in recognition of their exemplary performance in smart policing and maintaining law and order across the state. Calling it a proud moment for Sikkim, the Chief Minister said that despite being a small state, Sikkim has earned national respect due to the discipline, efficiency, and people-friendly approach of its police force.

The Chief Minister said the Sikkim Police have effectively adopted smart policing practices, strengthened internal security, ensured efficient traffic management, and maintained close coordination with the public. He added that the use of modern technology and innovation, in line with the Government of India’s directions, has helped Sikkim emerge as a leading example of effective and responsive policing. Congratulating all officers, personnel, and security staff, the Chief Minister dedicated the honour to the people of Sikkim and announced that a grand ceremonial parade would be organised in the state to mark the historic occasion.