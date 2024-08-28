Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised India’s economic achievements on August 28, highlighting the country's milestone as the fastest-growing major economy globally. This statement came in light of India surpassing the United States and China in economic growth.

Chief Minister Tamang attributed this significant economic progress to the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The fact that India has surpassed the United States and China to become the fastest-growing major economy in the world is a testament to the effective leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Tamang said in a statement.

Tamang reaffirmed Sikkim's support for Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), underscoring the state’s commitment to the national developmental agenda. “I would like to take this opportunity to assure the Hon'ble Prime Minister that the people of Sikkim fully support his vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added.



Earlier, on August 26, Chief Minister Tamang met with Prime Minister Modi to extend a formal invitation for him to be the Chief Guest at Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration on May 16, 2025. This significant event will mark the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s merger with India, celebrating 50 years since the state joined the Indian Union as its 22nd member in 1975.

During the meeting, Tamang also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Modi on Janmashtami. The discussions were described as profound and productive, addressing various state-related issues.

The upcoming Statehood Day celebration is set to be a momentous occasion, reflecting on Sikkim’s progress over the past five decades. The year-long celebration, themed “Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim,” will explore both the pre- and post-merger history of the state, highlighting its advancements in modern institutions, science, technology, and overall development.