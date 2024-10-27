The International Literary Festival 2024 which commenced at the Manan Kendra in Sikkim's Gangtok on October 26, united literary figures and enthusiasts from across India and Nepal.

On the sidelines of the event, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on October 27 expressed his admiration for the power of literature and its role in human progress and said that such gatherings are important for cultural and intellectual exchange.

He said, “I am overwhelmed to be in the presence of such renowned literary figures. Sikkim is honored to host this event, which strengthens the cultural fabric of our society,” remarking on the festival’s importance for fostering literary dialogue across borders.

Tamang said, “People a re often guided by emotions, and literature is a beautiful reflection of human sentiment. Through the ages, literary personalities have contributed immensely to human progress and development.” He explained that the very essence of "Sahitya," or literature, is to do good for all and said that writers and poets deserve the utmost respect for their contributions to society.

The festival, organised by Pari Prakashan from Soreng, marked its fourth foundation with this event. Tamang praised Pari Prakashan’s efforts, saying, “Although young, Pari Prakashan has made significant contributions to Sikkim’s literary landscape, drawing international attention to our state.”

He also acknowledged Sikkim’s efforts in environmental conservation, citing the “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” initiative as an example of the government’s commitment to preserving Sikkim’s lush natural heritage.

“Environmental conservation is a key issue today,” he said, “and Sikkim’s natural landscape, surrounded by mountains and forests, demands that we take sustainable steps to protect it for future generations.”

Among the government’s recent initiatives to support literature, Tamang highlighted the “Apatan Fellowship Scheme,” which provides financial assistance to scholars pursuing PhDs in languages such as Nepali, Bhutia, Lepcha, Limboo, and Hindi.

The scheme, offering grants ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, is part of Sikkim’s broader effort to preserve and promote linguistic and cultural diversity.

Additionally, the state has started publishing government notifications in the Nepali language.

Speaking on the importance of unity within the literary community, Tamang said, “Unity is the strength that drives literature to new heights, and it is this unity that we seek to build in Sikkim.” He credited his government’s focus on fostering social harmony, noting that the SKM administration’s approach has contributed to a climate of peace and respect across the state. This foundation of unity, he said is essential for the flourishing of literature and cultural expression.

The International Literary Festival 2024, spanning from October 26 to 27, has brought together distinguished personalities, including Sikkim Akademi President SR Subba, Nepali Sahitya Parishad President Hari Dhungel, Bhanu Puraskar awardee Dup Tshering Lepcha, and Political Secretary Jacob Khaling.

President of Pari Prakashan, CP Dahal, opened the festival with a message on the importance of literary gatherings. “Such events nurture creativity and open doors for cultural exchange,” Dahal said, highlighting the role of literature in connecting communities and sparking intellectual discourse. The festival provides a crucial platform for literary exchange and dialogue, offering participants a chance to engage with different perspectives and share insights on the evolving landscape of Nepali literature.

Tamang in his address celebrated the enduring influence of literature on society and said that it plays a huge role in shaping human thought and advancing collective understanding. He said, “In literature, we find the stories and wisdom of our past, guiding us towards a united and prosperous future.”