Sikkim CM hails PM Modi’s support during state’s 50th statehood celebrations

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 28, said the people of Sikkim felt reassured by the presence and continued support of Narendra Modi, as he addressed the gathering during the state’s 50th year of statehood celebrations in Gangtok.

Speaking at a grand programme attended by senior leaders, public representatives and thousands of citizens, Tamang described Modi as a visionary leader and said the Prime Minister’s visit carried deep emotional significance for the Himalayan state.

The Chief Minister formally welcomed the Prime Minister, Om Prakash Mathur, ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators and other dignitaries present at the event.

Highlighting the state’s spiritual and cultural identity, Tamang said Sikkim was blessed by the presence of Kangchenjunga and the teachings of Guru Rinpoche. He noted that hosting the Prime Minister during the golden jubilee celebrations was a matter of pride for the people.

Tamang also recalled that Modi had earlier joined a statehood-related programme virtually after adverse weather conditions prevented his physical visit. “Your esteemed presence has completed that moment and given it fulfillment,” he said.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister on March 22, the Chief Minister said the milestone reflected democratic continuity and dedication to national service. He added that Modi’s leadership had strengthened India’s global standing and boosted public confidence.

Referring to the Centre’s slogan of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Tamang said the approach had promoted inclusive development and ensured welfare benefits reached all sections of society. He also praised initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, including the “Pride of the Hills” initiative, noting its importance for hill and remote communities.

Raising concerns specific to hill states, Tamang pointed to challenges such as difficult terrain, low population density, remoteness and limited revenue generation capacity, which often hinder development.

In this context, he thanked the Prime Minister for including Sikkim in the Buddhist Circuit initiative aimed at boosting tourism and connectivity to Buddhist heritage sites.

Emphasising sustainable development, Tamang said Sikkim has consistently promoted environmentally balanced growth. He highlighted that the state became India’s first fully organic state in 2016 and continues to champion eco-friendly policies and organic agriculture.

Reiterating the people’s trust in the Centre, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s support had strengthened confidence among citizens and ensured that the state’s concerns and aspirations were reflected in national development plans.

“We assure you that your presence here today is a symbol of reassurance and security,” Tamang said, adding that the Centre had consistently extended support to address issues raised by the state government and its people.