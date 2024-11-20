A thrilling football spectacle unfolded at Paljor Stadium as Chennaiyin FC secured a decisive victory in the Governor's Gold Cup, capturing the imagination of sports enthusiasts and state officials alike.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who witnessed the electrifying match between Church Boys United, Nepal, and Chennaiyin FC, praised the tournament's competitive spirit. "It was an absolute pleasure to witness the exhilarating game. Chennaiyin FC's triumph is a testament to their exceptional talent, determination, and teamwork," Tamang remarked.

The tournament, organised by the Sikkim Football Association, continues to be a pivotal platform for regional and international football collaboration. With teams from diverse backgrounds competing, the Governor's Gold Cup has established itself as a significant sporting event in Northeast India.

Chennaiyin FC's victory adds another memorable chapter to the tournament's rich history, which has previously seen champions like New Road Team of Nepal, Three Star Club, and Mohun Bagan claim the prestigious title.

The Sikkim Gold Cup is renowned for its high-quality football matches, with teams from diverse regions competing for the coveted trophy. The matches are played at the Paljor Stadium, located in Gangtok, Sikkim’s capital, which has witnessed countless memorable moments in football history.

Over the years, the Sikkim Gold Cup has been home to a number of iconic matches. In its long history, the tournament has seen notable winners such as Mohun Bagan, who won in 1985, 1986, 1989, and several other years, and Nepal’s New Road Team, which claimed victory in 2007.