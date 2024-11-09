Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on November 9 marked the 25th anniversary of the Advanced Technical Training Centre (ATTC) at Bardang, hailing the institution as a model of educational progress and empowerment.

Lauding ATTC’s commitment to skill development and quality education, the chief minister congratulated the entire ATTC community, from faculty and students to alumni and parents, whose collective efforts, he noted, have made this milestone possible.

“It is an honor and privilege to attend the Silver Jubilee Celebration of ATTC," said CM Tamang, highlighting the institution’s growth since its founding with support from the World Bank and the Government of India’s Third Technical Education Project.

He added, "Over 25 years, ATTC has remained steadfast in its mission to equip Sikkim’s youth with the skills needed for a competitive global economy, evolving as a premier polytechnic known for its quality and innovation."

The Sikkim CM praised ATTC's accomplishments, attributing them to the commitment of its leadership, faculty, and students. He further commended the Government of Sikkim’s role in fostering ATTC's growth, especially through recent challenges like flash floods that have impacted infrastructure.

He further emphasised that the state has made substantial investments to restore and enhance the institution's facilities, reinforcing its dedication to producing skilled professionals equipped to thrive in both national and international arenas.

Speaking on the state's broader educational vision, Tamang reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Sikkim into an academic hub of international standards. Initiatives like the NB Bhandari Fellowship, which supports students studying abroad, and the APATAN Fellowship, aimed at promoting research in indigenous languages, showcase Sikkim's forward-looking educational strategies. Additionally, the newly launched Sikkim INSPIRES program, supported by the World Bank, seeks to drive inclusive growth by linking women and youth to opportunities in key sectors, offering resources such as language training to prepare candidates for employment beyond Sikkim’s borders.

CM Tamang encouraged them to embrace the evolving global landscape, emphasizing that change brings new avenues for growth. "The future is filled with opportunities waiting to be embraced. Approach these transformations with confidence—they are the stepping stones to a bright future where you can make a profound impact," he stated, underscoring the significance of lifelong skills for success.

Tamang expressed his hopes for ATTC’s future impact, urging continued excellence and the fostering of independence among Sikkim’s youth. "Congratulations to ATTC Bardang on its legacy," he said, “and I look forward to witnessing the institution's continued success in shaping skilled professionals ready to excel.”