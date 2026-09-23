Sikkim CM hails Vishwakarma community’s skills, craftsmanship in nation-building

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 23 said the skills, craftsmanship, hard work, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the Vishwakarma community have made a significant contribution to society and nation-building.

Addressing the Vishwakarma Pratibha Samman 2026 at Manan Kendra in Gangtok, Tamang said the values associated with Lord Vishwakarma — creation, craftsmanship and the spirit of building — remain relevant in contemporary society.

"The Vishwakarma community has always played an important role in society and nation-building through skill, craftsmanship, hard work, creativity and entrepreneurship," the chief minister said.

Tamang congratulated the awardees honoured for their achievements and contributions in various fields, along with the winners and participants of events organised as part of the programme.

The celebrations included a blood donation drive, Mr and Mrs Vishwakarma contest, 'Mum and Me', Youth Parliament, Maruni dance and Bhajan competitions, besides Vishwakarma Puja and the felicitation ceremony.

The chief minister said the initiatives went beyond celebrations by promoting social service, youth participation, talent development and preservation of Sikkim's cultural heritage.

He also appreciated the Vishwakarma (Kami) Kalyan Samiti for bringing together the diverse programmes, saying recognition of talent and skills was particularly important as the government encourages young people to become skilled, self-reliant and enterprising.

"At a time when we are encouraging our youth to become skilled, self-reliant and enterprising, it is important that we recognise talent, provide opportunities and ensure that our traditional knowledge and cultural practices are carried forward to the next generation," Tamang said.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to inclusive development, equal opportunities, youth empowerment and recognition of talent and skills.

Tamang said talent, when identified, encouraged and provided with the right platform, could become a strength not only for individuals but also for society and the state.