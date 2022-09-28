Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired the appointment orders distribution programme at Manan Kendra on September 28.

The appointment letters were given to all the sucessful candidates for various posts under 'ASHA' workers to Junior accountant and office assistant in the state government.

During the event the chief minister made two major announcements in his speech. Firstly, he announced to open a 'Dawai Kendra' for the convenience of the people. Secondly, he announced to increase the salary of 'ASHA' workers from Rs 6000/per month to Rs 10000/ per month from October 1st, 2022.

The chief minister in his speech congratulated all the beneficiaries who received the appointment order on September 28.

He directed the new appointees to work with full dedication and enthusiasm for the development and welfare of the state and the people.

The Chief Minister also assured to provide all possible assistance from the government for the growth and development of the people.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the efforts made toward the welfare of the people including the one who are in dire need and necessity.

He was accompanied by Krishna Rai, Minister Sanjeet Kharel, MLA Aditya Golay alongside Advisors, Chairpersons, Officers on Special Duty, Additional Political Secretaries, Officials from CMO, DOP, CRH Manipal and various other departments.