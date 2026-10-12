Sikkim CM highlights aquaculture potential, indigenous fish conservation

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, October 11 released Chocolate Mahseer fish into the Rangeet river during the Chirbirey River Fest near Jorethang, highlighting the need to conserve indigenous fish species and protect the state’s aquatic biodiversity.

Tamang participated in the fish release programme on the second day of the festival, where he was joined by ministers, MLAs and officials at a fish ranching site along the riverbank. The initiative aims to promote the conservation of freshwater resources and river ecosystems, officials said.

In a social media post, the chief minister said the Chirbirey River Fest celebrates Sikkim’s natural beauty, spirit of adventure and the cultural identity of its communities. He said the festival brings people together through local traditions, tourism and activities centred on rivers and the state’s natural heritage.

Tamang also highlighted the potential of Sikkim’s freshwater resources to support fisheries and aquaculture, noting that suitable hybrid fish varieties could contribute to local livelihoods, food security and sustainable fish farming.

“The introduction and development of hybrid fish varieties, particularly hybrid mahseer and other improved fish strains where suitable, can contribute to local livelihoods, food security, and sustainable fish farming,” he said.

The chief minister said the festival also seeks to promote lesser-known tourist destinations, support local communities and encourage responsible tourism.

The event combines river-related activities with cultural programmes and tourism initiatives, while drawing attention to the conservation of the state’s natural resources.