Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed honor and gratitude while participating in the Tendong Lho Rum Faat celebrations at Manan Kendra, Gangtok. In a Facebook post, CM Tamang mentioned about the festival’s role in underscoring responsibilities towards nature and community.

Describing the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival as more than a mere celebration, Tamang highlighted its significance as a guiding beacon for fulfilling duties with sincerity. “The festival teaches us to honor our obligations and protect the natural world that sustains us,” he posted.

This year’s four-day festivities included an Intellectual Conclave featuring PhD scholars and community intellectuals. The discussions and insights shared have been lauded for their positive impact. Tamang extended his congratulations and gratitude to all contributors to the event's success.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to Sikkim’s diverse communities, Tamang outlined ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life, foster inclusive growth, and address the needs and aspirations of all citizens. He reiterated the government's commitment to equitable development, social harmony, and preserving cultural heritage while embracing innovation.