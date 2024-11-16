Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang addressed the National Press Day 2024 celebrations at Manan Kendra, highlighting the indispensable role of the press as the fourth pillar of democracy.

The event brought together journalists, media personnel, and dignitaries, celebrating the commitment of the press to society's welfare and governance.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Tamang said that it is the responsibility of media in shaping society and maintaining a check on governance.

"The press is an integral part of our society. It not only informs the public but also plays a vital role in holding the government accountable," he said. Acknowledging the challenges faced by journalists, he noted, "Media and press might sound easy to engage with, but the job is immensely challenging. However, its power to unite and uplift society is unmatched."

The chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to press freedom, contrasting it with the previous regime. "Under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, we have ensured absolute independence for the media. Unlike the SDF era, where press freedom was curtailed and journalists were under constant pressure, today, there is no interference. We have created an environment where the media can operate fearlessly and responsibly," Tamang said.

He also shed light on the difficulties faced by journalists during the earlier administration, stating that the lack of press freedom had affected justice and societal progress. "Before 2019, during the SDF government's tenure, the media was suppressed. Journalists were attacked, their voices stifled, and society suffered as a result. However, the SKM government has united the press community, resolved their grievances, and provided the respect and support they deserve," he added.

Highlighting the government's initiatives to uplift the press community, Tamang outlined various schemes and benefits introduced since 2019. One of the key achievements is the implementation of a pension scheme for journalists.

"Earlier, no government had considered providing pensions to journalists, despite their dedication and sacrifices. It was our government that introduced the Partakar Samman Yojana to address this gap. This year, 10 senior journalists who have dedicated their lives to journalism and crossed 60 years of age were granted pensions," he said. He assured the audience that this initiative would expand in the coming years to include more eligible journalists.

The Chief Minister also announced an annual grant of Rs 20 lakh to the Press Club of Sikkim exclusively for the pension scheme. "This financial assistance reflects our respect for journalists' contribution to society and our commitment to their welfare," he said.

In addition to pensions, the SKM government has introduced health insurance for journalists. The scheme provides coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh for medical treatments at Manipal Hospital. "This initiative ensures that journalists, who often face financial constraints, can access quality healthcare without worry," Tamang said.

The Chief Minister also addressed the need for increased advertisement rates to support media houses. He revealed that his government had revised and enhanced the rates for advertisements. "Keeping up with the changing times, we have ensured that advertisement rates are fair and beneficial for media outlets. This support allows journalism to flourish and sustain itself," he stated.

The SKM government has also prioritised the infrastructural needs of the press. Tamang highlighted the creation of a Press Coordinator role to address the grievances of journalists swiftly and effectively. "We have always prioritised the issues faced by media professionals. Be it health, pensions, or infrastructure support, we ensure that their voices are heard and their needs addressed," he said.

The chief minister urged media professionals to remain conscious and responsible in their reporting. "Independent and conscientious media is essential for a vibrant democracy. While the government has its duties, the press must ensure unbiased reporting to guide society towards progress," he said.