Sikkim CM highlights Newar community’s contribution to state at Indrajatra festival

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday, September 25, highlighted the contribution of the Newar community to the state’s development, saying the Indrajatra festival embodies values of nature, agriculture, remembrance, community and harmony.

Addressing the state-level Indrajatra Celebration 2026 organised by the Sikkim Newar Guthi (SNG), Tamang said members of the Newar community had made significant contributions to Sikkim’s administration, agriculture, trade, mining, culture, arts, sports and social service.

He recalled the contributions of early Newar pioneers, including Laxmidas Pradhan and Chandrabir Pradhan, to administration, agriculture, trade, copper mining and coin production during the early years of Sikkim’s history.

“Indrajatra is not merely a festival but a celebration of nature, agriculture, remembrance, community and harmony,” Tamang said, stressing that the festival carries a message of mutual respect and goodwill.

The chief minister also highlighted the achievements of members of the Newar community in administration, mountaineering, sports, arts and music, saying their contributions had helped bring recognition to Sikkim.

Tamang said the state government was committed to the inclusive development of all communities and had taken steps to provide them greater space to strengthen their institutions and promote their cultural and social interests.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s Education Assistance Scheme, he said students from across Sikkim, including those from the Newar community, had benefited from financial assistance for higher education, medical education and other professional courses.

He stressed the need to ensure that government schemes and development initiatives reach those who need them and reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of people across the state.

During the programme, Tamang handed over the land parcha to the Sikkim Newar Guthi for construction of its bhawan and unveiled the logo of the first Sikkim Travel and Tourism Fair 2026.

He also felicitated the recipients of the Newar Ratna Samman 2026 and Bhanji Bhrikuti Samman. Suryavir Tuladhar, Govind Prasad Pradhan and Ganesh Kumar Pradhan received the Newar Ratna Samman, while Suchitna Tamang was conferred the Bhanji Bhrikuti Samman for her contributions and achievements.

The chief minister also released Smarika 2026, the annual publication documenting the community’s activities, achievements and cultural heritage. The publication has been released in both print and digital formats this year.

The Ritual Book and Newar Indrajatra Song were also released during the event.

The fourth day of the state-level celebration featured traditional Newar performances and rituals, including Kumari Nritya, Bajrayogini Nritya, Newari folk dance, Dhimey Dance and Pancha Kumari Nritya, along with musical performances and community offerings.