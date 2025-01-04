Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasised unity and development for the Gurung community in the state, during the state-level Gurung Tamu Lochar Festival 2024-25.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tamang said, “Today, I have not come just to console you, but to express my respect from the bottom of my heart for the Gurung community. Programs like these are crucial for community development.”

The chief minister highlighted the efforts of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in ensuring the development of the Gurung community. He noted that since the formation of SKM, the party has been committed to fostering growth and strengthening the Gurung people.

“While the benefits of our work may not be immediately apparent, in 20 years, the Gurung community will realise the significance of what the SKM government has done, with more Gurung individuals holding high positions in various sectors,” he said.

Tamang also called for unity among Gurung communities not only in Sikkim but across the world. “Once the Gurung community is united, there will be no stopping our progress. We must preserve our culture, tradition, and heritage. This program is a vital step towards educating the youth about the importance of unity and pride in our culture,” he added.

Speaking on the significance of preserving cultural heritage, the chief minister shared a personal anecdote from his travels abroad, where he saw Gurung people proudly wearing traditional attire. He emphasised that if the Gurung people can celebrate their heritage in other countries, Sikkim should do the same. “We are not a party that divides Sikkim. We aim to make Sikkim united and strong,” he said.

Tamang also expressed his support for the Gurung community's institutions. He acknowledged the presence of two Gurung committees in the past and suggested the idea of unity, stating, “If two committees can exist, why not one? Unity is our strength.”

The chief minister reaffirmed his commitment to the Gurung community. He announced that the government would allocate Rs 75 lakh to construct a new Gumpa, ensuring it has sufficient land for its development. “As chief minister, I always give, never take,” he said.