On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang addressed the state at the State-Level Raksha Bandhan Festival and spoke about the values of unity, protection and respect.

Tamang highlighted the festival's significance and outlined the various schemes his government has implemented to support women and promote their empowerment.

In his address, Tamang extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Sikkim and said that Raksha Bandhan symbolizes more than just the bond between brothers and sisters; it represents a broader commitment to unity and protection. "Raksha Bandhan signifies unity, purity, love, protection, and responsibility. As brothers, it is our duty to protect and respect our sisters, while they, in turn, tie Rakhi to safeguard us from evils and enemies," Tamang said.

Tamang acknowledged the troubling instances of violence against women in the state and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing these issues through proactive measures and stringent laws. He noted that while Sikkim has fewer such incidents compared to other states, there is always room for improvement. "Our focus has been on early intervention and immediate punishment for offenders. Since forming our government in 2019, our vision has been to make Sikkim a safe place where all are treated equally," he added.



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The Chief Minister praised the various initiatives undertaken by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government to enhance women’s welfare. "Our schemes are designed with women at the forefront. The Aama Yojana, which provides Rs 40,000 to mothers, is a testament to our commitment. This amount helps them manage household expenses and education needs," he stated. He also highlighted the Aama Sahyog Yojana, which supports economically disadvantaged mothers with Rs 4,400 annually for LPG refills, demonstrating the government’s support for women’s daily needs.

Tamang expressed his gratitude to the women of Sikkim, acknowledging their pivotal role in the community. "Women have always been at the heart of our progress. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, I seek their blessings to continue serving the people of Sikkim with dedication. Money can be earned in many ways, but respect comes from genuine public service," he said.

In addition to these schemes, Tamang spoke about the government’s efforts to regularize jobs for women, including ASHA workers and other ad hoc appointments. He also praised the reservation of 53% for women in Zila and Gram Panchayats, which reflects the government's commitment to women's leadership.

Looking forward, Tamang stated the importance of women’s involvement in the fight against drug addiction and other social issues. He announced plans to appoint women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as advisors and chairpersons in each district, further strengthening their role in community development.

As Sikkim celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Tamang’s message was clear: unity, respect, and proactive support for women are essential for the state's progress. "Together, we can build a stronger, safer Sikkim where every woman has the opportunity to lead and thrive," he said.