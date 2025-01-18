Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a series of initiatives following key meetings with investors and officials at his official residence, aimed at driving Sikkim's growth in tourism, urban development and agriculture.

CM Tamang engaged with senior officials from India Today Group to discuss a collaborative project commemorating 50 years of Sikkim’s integration into India. The initiative seeks to spotlight Sikkim as a premier global tourism destination, highlighting its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The chief minister also held discussions with a delegation from Tata Steel’s subsidiary JUSCO Limited to explore partnerships with the Gangtok Municipal Corporation. This collaboration envisions delivering world-class municipal services, upgrading urban infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

In another key meeting, Shriram Ozone Group, known for managing iconic properties like Westin and Marriott, proposed plans to boost luxury tourism in Sikkim. The discussions included developing venues for high-end weddings, corporate events, and premium tourism experiences, aiming to create employment opportunities and generate revenue.

The Ambuja Neotia Group explored expanding the Taj Guras Kutir brand across Sikkim, reinforcing the state’s position as a hub for luxury hospitality. Similarly, Dr. Balwinder Bajwa of EFRAC/QIMA proposed initiatives to empower local farmers through value addition and improve water, food, and medicine quality testing to meet global standards.

Key officials, including Mayor NB Chettri, Deputy Mayor TP Bhutia, Chief Administrator and Cabinet Secretary VB Pathak, Chief Secretary R Telang, Principal Secretary (CMO) Dr. SD Dhakal and OSD Sunil Saraogi played crucial roles in steering these discussions.