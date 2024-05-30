In a Facebook post, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the recent success of the 11th Legislative Assembly and 18th Lok Sabha elections, calling them the most peaceful in the state's history. The Chief Minister shared details of an important meeting he chaired with Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party candidates at his official residence.

The meeting commenced with a solemn two-minute silence to honor the late Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, a former legislator and vice-president of the SKM party's central executive committee, who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Tamang addressed the attendees highlighting the imperative of maintaining harmony and guiding all members of the organization properly. "It is our utmost duty to remain in a harmonious state, guide all members of our organization properly, and maintain peace, goodwill, friendship, and brotherhood," he stated.

Reflecting on the recently concluded elections, Tamang praised the unparalleled peace and organization. "This 18th Lok Sabha and 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly election have been the most peaceful in Sikkim's history," he stated. He extended his heartfelt thanks to various officials and departments for their contributions to the electoral process.

Acknowledging the high voter turnout, the Chief Minister revealed that 4,62,456 voters participated, a turnout of 83.5%, which is 2% higher than in 2019. This remarkable turnout sets a new record for the state, surpassing figures from other states across the country. "The people of Sikkim are the true recipients of heartfelt thanks and congratulations," he expressed.

Tamang commended the participation of 146 Assembly candidates and 14 Lok Sabha candidates stating the importance of every individual's role in ensuring a peaceful election. He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state. "Our mission will continue in the coming days to ensure complete peace and security in the state for the benefit of the Sikkimese people," he assured.

Tamang called for unity among the diverse communities of Sikkim. "Though we belong to different castes and communities, we are all children of the same mother, Sikkim. Mutual respect, love, and harmony among us are our foremost duties," he stated. He stressed the ultimate responsibility to maintain peace, law and order, and complete security in the state.