Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on October 5 paid a tribute to former Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari on his birth anniversary.

The Sikkim CM led the state in honouring a commemorative event held at Samman Bhawan.

Chief Minister Tamang, along with Madame Krishna Rai, Deputy Speaker, Mayor, Councillors, Additional Chief Secretary and various MLAs and Ministers, honoured Bhandari's legacy as a key figure in Sikkim’s political history.

Nar Bahadur Bhandari, who served as the chief minister from 1979 to 1994, is fondly remembered for his pivotal role in the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Bhandari was also the founding leader of the Sikkim Sangram Parishad and widely recognised as the architect of modern Sikkim. His contributions to the state were celebrated by the gathering of dignitaries, who laid floral tributes in his memory.

Chief Minister Tamang hailed Bhandari’s lasting legacy, remarking that "his vision shaped Sikkim’s progress and strengthened the state’s cultural identity."

The late leader's efforts were also acknowledged for uniting the Gorkha community and advancing the use of the Nepali language, for which he was awarded the prestigious Jagadamba Shree Purasakar.