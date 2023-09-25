Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 25 inaugurated the long-awaited 2×1.5 MW Chatten Hydro Electric Project located in Mangan District. This project is expected to infuse an additional annual revenue of Rs 6 to 7 crore into the Sikkim government exchequer.

The Chatten Hydro Electric Project had a tumultuous history, as it was abandoned and halted back in 2008. However, thanks to the restructuring efforts of the Sikkim Power Development Corporation Limited (SPDCL) and its revival in 2019, this hydroelectric project has now reached completion after nearly 16 years of stagnation, albeit with an additional cost of Rs 15 crore.

Operating under the Public Private Partnership mode, this project has been developed collaboratively by the Sikkim Power Development Corporation Limited and M/s Athena Project Private Limited.

During his address, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang remarked on the project's significance, stating that it represents a substantial new source of annual revenue for the government, amounting to Rs 6 to 7 crore. He acknowledged that the project had been halted in 2008 due to political reasons, causing a setback to the state's revenue stream. With the government having a 51 percent share in the project, its revival has not only brought the project back to life but has also contributed significantly to the government's finances. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of not squandering public funds, especially on projects that were in the public interest.

Karma R Bonpo, Chairman of SPDCL, revealed that the revival of the Chatten Hydro Electric Project was made possible through an additional investment of Rs 15 crore, signaling a commitment to harness the region's hydroelectric potential for the benefit of Sikkim's economy.