Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who inaugurated the Multi-Level Car Parking facility at West Point mall and Foot Over Bridge today, said that the Mall can resist up to 7 Richter scale earthquake magnitude and has ben built using light weight construction material to lessen the burden on the building.

Talking of the structural resilience of the newly inaugurated bridge, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted that the construction incorporates lightweight materials engineered to withstand seismic activity up to a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale.

Expressing his delight at the inauguration, Chief Minister Tamang said, "It was indeed a delightful moment to inaugurate the Foot Over Bridge and Multi-Level Car Parking at West Point, Gangtok." He underlined the government's commitment to enhancing the urban landscape and addressing critical infrastructure needs to improve the overall experience for residents and tourists navigating through the city.

West Point, Gangtok, stands as a visionary mega-development spanning 3.75 square feet and poised to reshape the skyline of the city. This integrated commercial and multi-level parking complex, developed in collaboration with Gangtok Smart City Development Limited, embodies sustainability, innovation and cultural richness.

Moreover, the project addresses Gangtok's persistent parking challenges by providing parking space for 400 vehicles along with public amenities such as waiting areas, toilets, and first aid facilities.

Vetted by prestigious institutions like IIT Guwahati and Jadavpur University, West Point employs cutting-edge construction techniques, including a steel composite system and prefabricated components, to ensure rapid construction and minimal on-site pollution. Additionally, the project has been pre-certified as IGBC Gold rated, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly urban development.

Designed with inclusivity in mind, West Point integrates facilities for specially challenged individuals, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Noteworthy is that the construction of the mall attracted controversies and many have opposed while saying the project is risky as Sikkim lies in the zone IV and zone V of the seismic hazard zonation of India.

Complaining about this, the same former President of the Hamro Sikkim party Bina Basnett had even filed a complaint at the National Green Tribunal for which a final hearing is yet to be pronounced.