Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 17 laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Chupcha Choling Duchi Gurung Gumpa at Parakha, Pakyong.

The ceremony also had the presence of Ven. Sonam Lama-Minister RDD, Mr Sanjeet Kharel- Minister Building & Housing Department and Transport Department, Mr GT Dhungel- Area MLA Tadong, Em Prasad Sharma MLA Namcheybong, GM Gurung(former Minister),Mrs Laden Bhutia-Zilla Adhakshay, Pakyong District, Mrs Prabha Chettri Pradhan - Zilla Upadhakshya, Mr Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha,-Additional Political Secretary, Mr BIikash Basnett- Press Secretary to CM, Mr Tshering Bhutia( Retired DIG) along DC Pakyong and HoDs from various departments.

The Chief Minister in his address congratulated and extended his warm greetings to the Gumpa Committee and as well granted a sum of Rs 5 cr for the upgradation of the monastery.

He highlighted that the State Government has prioritized the health and education sector as a long-term development of the state and also mentioned that the establishment of different universities in the upcoming days will set a new benchmark for quality education in the entire state. He wants educated intellectual youth of our society who have diverse wisdom and foresight, and apply their intellect and forward-looking visions for awakening society and also applying their knowledge to shape and protect, social standards and values.

Further, he urged the public to avail the facilities, and technical support provided by the State Government and also to adopt tourism to uplift the rural economy as through development a progressive society can be fostered.

At the outset, the Chief Minister also visited Ram Mandir at Thekabong and Machong Gumpa wherein he took a blessing from the newly incarnated Pathing Rimpochee and also interacted with the committee members of the Gumpa.

Mr K B Gurung( Gumpa President) in his welcome speech expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling the commitment of the upgradation of the Gurung Gumpa. He added that Chupcha Choling Duchi Gurung Gumpa at Prakha was established in the year of 1994.

Thereafter, D.T Lepcha Area MLA Gnathang Machong in his address placed the various demand for the development of Pakyong District such as the beautification, a new District hospital along with quarters for staff, a working women's hostel, road widening at Gnathang Machong and prompt airport to be resumed in the district.

Further, he also applauded the government officials for their dedication towards work for the public.Likewise, as a token of gratitude, the felicitation was presented to Land donors-Mr Devi Prasad Gurung and Mr Bishnu Lall Gurung.