Sikkim CM inaugurates farmer-focused organic market in Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 8, inaugurated a fully organic, farmer-oriented market at Reshithang in the Upper Burtuk constituency, aimed at providing a platform for local farmers to sell their homegrown produce directly to consumers.

The market, named “Hamro Gauley Bazar,” was established through voluntary contributions from villagers under the 'Shram Daan' initiative, without any government expenditure. The inauguration was attended by local MLA Kala Rai and other community representatives.

Speaking at the event, CM Tamang expressed gratitude to all villagers who contributed to the market’s establishment. He emphasised the government’s vision to develop the market into a hub of rural economic activity while highlighting the importance of verification mechanisms to ensure that stallholders are genuine agricultural landowners.

The market will operate twice a week, providing both villagers and visitors the opportunity to access fresh organic produce. Tamang also directed the Tourism Department to include the market as a key tourist point, allowing visitors to experience local cuisine and engage with the community-driven initiative.

Officials described the market as a model of sustainable, community-led development, reflecting Sikkim’s commitment to organic farming and rural entrepreneurship.