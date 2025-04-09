Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 9 inaugurated the first-ever model school at Lingzey under the Namcheybong constituency. The newly established school is aimed at providing good quality, inclusive, and all-round education to students, especially those who come from poor and underprivileged families.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Chief Minister Tamang called it a proud and transformative day for the people of Sikkim. He said that the government had long dreamed of building schools that give every child, no matter where they come from, a chance to get proper education and succeed in life.

“Today marks a proud and transformative moment as we inaugurate the first Model School at Assam Lingzey. This institution is envisioned to provide access to quality, inclusive, and holistic education for all, especially for underprivileged and deserving students,” said the Chief Minister during his speech.

He added that education should not be seen only as a way to get good marks or jobs, but as the real path to equality, growth, and empowerment. “For too long, many children from remote areas and poor families have not had a fair chance. This Model School is a big step to change that. Every child should have the chance to learn, grow, and succeed—no matter their background,” he said.

The Model School is expected to become a centre of excellence for students. It will not only focus on studies, but also help children learn important values, good behavior, creative thinking, and life skills. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this school will help shape bright and responsible citizens for the future of Sikkim.

“I am confident that this institution will not only nurture young minds with knowledge but will also inspire them with values, discipline, creativity, and a sense of purpose. It stands as a beacon of hope and excellence for the future generations of Sikkim,” he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Education Department, school Director, teaching and non-teaching staff, and the students who are part of this new beginning. He said that the opening of this school marks a new journey, filled with dreams, achievements, and equal chances for everyone. He hoped it would lead to more such schools being built in the future across the state.

“May this new beginning herald a journey filled with learning, achievement, and the breaking of barriers—paving the way for many more milestones in the pursuit of educational equity and excellence,” he said.