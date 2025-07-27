Sikkim CM inaugurates key public infrastructure in Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on July 26, inaugurated three major public infrastructure projects in Gangtok — a foot overbridge near Holy Cross School, a new branch of the State Bank of Sikkim in Daragaon, and a police outpost in Deorali — aimed at improving pedestrian safety, expanding financial access, and strengthening local law enforcement.

The newly constructed foot overbridge, located in one of the busiest school zones near Holy Cross School, addresses a long-standing demand of residents and school authorities. "I am delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed foot overbridge near Holy Cross School. This bridge will now enable students and parents to cross the busy road safely, significantly reducing the risk of accidents in this high-traffic area while also improving overall vehicular movement and mobility," said the Chief Minister during the event.

The footbridge is expected to ease congestion and make daily commutes safer for schoolchildren and their guardians.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister travelled to Daragaon to inaugurate a new branch of the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS). Stressing the importance of financial inclusion, Tamang said, "I am confident that this branch will serve the needs of the local community and contribute to their financial well-being." The new SBS branch is set to provide easier banking access to residents in Daragaon and surrounding localities.

To bolster law enforcement capacity in Gangtok, CM Tamang also inaugurated a new police outpost at Deorali. The facility is aimed at enhancing emergency response, improving surveillance, and ensuring public safety in the area. "The newly established police outpost in Deorali is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of law enforcement and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the town and surrounding areas," Tamang said.

These inaugurations reflect the state government's continued focus on grassroots development and improved civic amenities across Sikkim.