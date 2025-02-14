Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on February 14, inaugurated the 'Ama ko Goad' Su-swasthya Niwas, a health-logistic support facility for Sikkimese patients undergoing treatment in hospitals near Siliguri.

The facility, located at Champasari, Siliguri, is managed by the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party.

“This facility will provide much-needed relief to patients and their families by offering a comfortable, well-equipped environment during their medical journeys away from home,” said Tamang. He said that since the inception of his government, healthcare has been a top priority to ensure the welfare of Sikkim’s citizens.

The chief minister extended his gratitude to the medical staff and members led by Prabhakar Golay, Chief Patron of the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha. He lauded their dedication and compassion in ensuring efficient care for patients.

Tamang also announced plans to upgrade and expand the facility in the near future. “This initiative is a step towards enhancing healthcare support for our people. We remain committed to ensuring no citizen faces undue hardships while seeking medical treatment,” he added.