Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the three-day-long Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela-2024 at the Jorethang Playground on January 15. The theme for this year's festivities is 'Hamro Parampara, Hamro Sanskar, Hamro Sanskriti'—a celebration aimed at showcasing and preserving the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

The inauguration ceremony, organized by the Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela Committee 2024, witnessed a distinguished gathering, including Arun Upreti (Speaker, SLA), Sangay Lepcha (Dy Speaker, SLA), Cabinet Ministers, MP (Lok Sabha), Political Secretary to HCM, Advisors, Chairpersons, MLAs, Area MLA, DC Namchi, Sr SP Namchi, NJNP President and Vice President, panchayats, members of MSMC, and people from all walks of life.

Chief Minister Tamang officially declared the Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela-2024 open, marking the commencement of three days filled with cultural exhibits, traditional stalls, and various activities. He toured the stalls set up by different communities, highlighting the diverse cultural heritage of the region.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 13th Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) trade fair at the SNT premises, showcasing the skill and craftsmanship of rural artisans.

Addressing the gathering, Area MLA cum Chief Coordinator Sunita Gazmer extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Maghey Sankranti. She stated the festival's significance in preserving cultural values and traditions, thanking the Chief Minister for his continuous support to the people of Zoom-Salghari Constituency and for making the mela a grand success.

Several notable individuals were felicitated during the event, including the Headmaster and staff of Gelling Junior High School for upgrading the school and Sanjay Budathoki, a bodybuilder who secured a bronze medal at the international level.

The Chief Minister released a maruni song by DK Gurung and watched a video showcasing the development of Zoom-Salghari Constituency by AD Media Production Gangtok.

A significant highlight of the program was the distribution of cheques and tokens to various beneficiaries under the schemes of the Chief Minister's Office. A total of 217 beneficiaries received financial assistance for higher studies, 24 students were provided with laptops, and 23 beneficiaries received support under the Vatsalaya Scheme.

Moreover, 99 beneficiaries were granted funds under the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant (CMDG) for various purposes, including religious institutions, businesses, NGOs, and entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister also handed out 61 sanctioned orders under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a move towards community development, Bikash Rai of Gelling-Samsing GPU received four desktops, two laptops, one printer, and one photocopier machine to establish a Community Service Centre under the CMDG.

The event also featured the 1st Quarter Final Match of Rural Sports -I State Level Inter-Constituency Football Tournament between Soreng-Chakung and Syari, with the former emerging victorious in a penalty shoot-out. However, the second match of the Quarter Final of the Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Open Football Tournament 2024, played between Georgian FC Kalimpong and Roaring Leopard Pakyong, was postponed due to time constraints.