Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated several crucial infrastructure projects in Gyalshing, marking a significant step forward in the development of the region. The Chief Minister inaugurated Kyongsa ground, a wellness park at Gumpa premises, and the newly constructed police station.

Chief Minister Tamang lauded the dedication of all involved stating that these projects are not merely structures but symbols of progress and prosperity that will benefit the community for generations to come.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness and celebrate these achievements expressing confidence in their positive impact on the well-being and advancement of Gyalshing and its surrounding areas.

Prior to the inauguration, Chief Minister Tamang participated in the virtual launch of the Buddhist Development Programme at Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College. The initiative aimed at enhancing the socio-economic development of the Buddhist population nationwide, received commendation from esteemed guests including Union Minister for Minority Affairs & Women & Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani and Union MoS for Minority Affairs, John Barla.

Highlighting the significance of the Buddhist Development Plan (BDP) for Sikkim, Chief Minister Tamang announced ten approved projects totaling Rs 43.98 crores. These projects, focusing on infrastructure development for monastic schools hold the promise of providing improved facilities and educational opportunities for Buddhist monks in the region.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Tamang officially inaugurated the new Academic block, named Gyan Kunj at Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College.