Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence at Khelgaon, Reshithang near Gangtok.

He also inaugurated the replacement of synthetic track & field, archery field, and boxing arena, along with upgrading the existing infrastructure of the sports complex.

The programme featured an archery demonstration, the flag-off of the inaugural train on the athletic track, and an inspection of the Centre of Excellence.

During his address, Chief Minister mentioned the state government's support for sports associations, highlighting initiatives like hosting championships and constructing sports infrastructure across Sikkim. He stressed the importance of keeping sports separate from politics and encouraged sportspersons to pursue their passion professionally.

While the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence received funding from Khelo India, the state contributed additional funds for infrastructure development and amenities,he added. He pledged continued support for sports associations, including financial aid and sponsorship opportunities.

SYA Secretary Raju Basnet mentioned that the complex is the newest asset for the sports department as well as the sports enthusiasts in the State. He expressed gratitude to the State government for its pro-sports policies that has not only nurtured the sports culture but also help flourish the sportspersons.

Later, he also presented the technical report. Furthermore, grants in aid were awarded to registered sports associations, along with cash incentives for outstanding sportspersons. Additionally, NSS volunteers Rejina Tamang and Zangmu Bhutia, who represented Sikkim during the Republic Day 2024 parade, were also felicitated.