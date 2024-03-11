Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marked a significant milestone in the cultural and religious landscape of the region by inaugurating the Kirat Rai Sayachongmu Mangkhim, a revered shrine of the Rai community, in Pareng Gaon under Rinchenpong constituency, West Sikkim.

The Kirat Rai Sayachongmu Mangkhim stands as a proof to the rich cultural heritage of the Rai community, a prominent ethnic group in Sikkim. Constructed at a cost of Rs 96 lakh, the religious infrastructure is poised to become a hub for spiritual gatherings and cultural events, catering to the religious and spiritual aspirations of the Rai community members residing in the region.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Tamang graced the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Pentecostal Church, a symbol of religious diversity and inclusivity. The newly constructed church is located in Pareng Gaon.