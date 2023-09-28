Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 28 inaugurated Lepcha Mun-Bongthing and Language Institute at Naga, Namgor during his fourth-day visit to North Sikkim under the Janta Bhetghat program.

The Institute of Lepcha Mun-Bongthing and Language for Higher Studies had its beginnings in 2011, initially established in a Cultural Bhawan of the Lepcha community at Naga, Namngor. It was built on land owned by the Renjyong Mutanchi Rong Tarjurn (Sikkim Lepcha Association), with the State Government providing an initial grant of Rs. 50 lakhs in two installments. The Institute began its operations with the appointment of a Bongthing teacher/Nyulik Nyusong Mun Ren Ola Lepcha by the government in July 2022.

The Lepcha people, the indigenous inhabitants of Sikkim, refer to themselves as "Rongkup" or "Rumkup," signifying their deep connection to Mother Nature. They have a rich and distinct culture rooted in nature worship and a profound knowledge of natural herbs and nature's healing properties. Central to their culture are the Mun and Bongthing, traditional healers who have essential roles in Lepcha society.

Mun are healers whose knowledge is passed down naturally within a clan, while Bongthing are expert healers who undergo rigorous training and practice. They play a pivotal role in various aspects of life, from sickness and childbirth to harvests and spiritual ceremonies, ensuring the balance of the eco-system.

The Institute's vision is to preserve and promote Lepcha culture and knowledge. Its objectives include nurturing a new generation of Lepcha Mun Bongthings who serve as custodians of traditional knowledge, preserving rituals, and fostering research in Lepcha culture, spirituality, and environmental conservation.

The Institute is committed to preserving and promoting the rich cultural and intangible heritage of the Lepcha community through comprehensive education and research. It aims to nurture a new generation of Lepcha Mun Bongthings who safeguard indigenous traditional knowledge.

The Institute aspires to become a globally recognized center of excellence in Lepcha studies and related fields. It aims to preserve Lepcha rituals and knowledge for future generations, provide rigorous training to Lepcha Bongthings, foster research in Lepcha culture, and collaborate internationally to promote cross-cultural understanding.

While the Institute is in its early stages, it requires further support from the government and other agencies to achieve its full operational potential. The conservation of Mun and Bongthing, vital to the Lepcha culture, is a top priority to prevent their extinction.