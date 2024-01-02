Chief Minister CM Prem Singh Tamang on January 2 inaugurated the newly constructed church building of the Independent Fellowship of Bible Pentecostal Churches of Sikkim at Lower Mabong, Soreng. The event was graced by the presence of Mrs. Sunita Gajmer, Area MLA (Zoom Salghari), Jacob Khaling (Political Secretary to HCM), Tila Devi Gurung (Zilla Adakshya Soreng District), Chandra Bir Kami (Upa Adakshya Soreng District), Advisors, Chairmen, Joseph Rai, Heads of Departments, Officers, officials from various departments of Soreng District and the public.

The Independent Fellowship of Bible Pentecostal Churches of Sikkim, established in 1987 at Lower Mabong, Soreng, witnessed a historic moment with the inauguration of its new church building. The ceremony commenced with a ribbon-cutting by Chief Minister Tamang, symbolizing the dedication and communal spirit that marked the construction of the church.

CM Prem Singh Tamang expressed his delight at being part of this significant occasion. He stated the role of such religious institutions in fostering unity, spirituality, and community development. The Chief Minister commended the dedication and efforts of the Independent Fellowship of Bible Pentecostal Churches in contributing to the social fabric of Sikkim.