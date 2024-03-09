Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Non-Motorized Transport and Walkability (Pedestrian Subways and Foot Over Bridge) under Namchi Smart City Limited(NSCL), Government of Sikkim, today.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Mr Sanjeet Kharel Minister for the Building and Housing Department, Advisors, Chairpersons, Ms Annapurna Alley DC Namchi, Dr T N Gyatsho Sr SP(Namchi), along with the HoDs from the line departments and other dignitaries.



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It may be mentioned here that this foot-over Bridge covers 27 metres and the length of the footpath is 42 Metres. Since it has been constructed for the convenience of the people of Namchi, they have extended their heartfelt gratitude towards the Chief Minister.