Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on November 17 inaugurated the newly remodeled Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) House at Tibet Road, Gangtok.

The event, held at Manan Kendra, witnessed the convergence of political leaders, community members and dignitaries all celebrating the restoration of a heritage structure symbolic of the state's rich cultural fabric.

The BL House, first envisioned and constructed during the tenure of former Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari over three decades ago had long been a hub for the Bhutia and Lepcha communities.

Speaking to the gathering, CM Prem Singh Tamang underlined his government’s focus on fostering inclusivity and unity among Sikkim’s diverse communities. “The remodeled BL House is more than just a building; it is a reflection of our commitment to upholding the heritage and cultural identity of the Bhutia and Lepcha communities,” he said.

The chief minister stressed his government’s guiding principle, ‘One Sikkim, One Family,’ and said that progress for all communities, irrespective of their size, is central to the SKM's vision.

Highlighting the challenges faced during his administration's tenure, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Lhonak Valley, Tamang credited the resilience of the Sikkimese people for the state’s continued progress. “Despite these adversities, we have remained steadfast in our efforts to ensure growth and harmony in the state,” he said.

The chief minister also reminisced about earlier eras when traditional practices and heritage were often undervalued. “Today, I wear Bhutia, Lepcha and Nepali traditional attire with immense pride, signifying unity among all communities,” he said, additionally praising the late Nar Bahadur Bhandari for his vision in establishing the original BL House and committed to furthering that legacy.

Education Minister K.N. Lepcha applauded CM Tamang’s leadership and his commitment to fulfilling the long-standing demand for the BL House's renovation. “This reconstruction is a monumental step in preserving the cultural legacy of the Bhutia and Lepcha people. It serves as a vibrant cultural hub, enabling community members to connect with their roots while embracing modernity,” he said.

Lepcha also spoke about the government’s relentless efforts to safeguard the rights and traditions of Sikkim’s communities.

Public Health Engineering Minister Sonam Lama callled the day a historic moment for the Bhutia-Lepcha community, which comprises over 1.35 lakh members in Sikkim. “The new BL House is not merely a physical structure but a symbol of the strength, unity, and pride of our community,” he said. Lama expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for his unwavering support and for keeping the promises made to the community.

CM Tamang used the occasion to reaffirm his government’s dedication to protecting Sikkim’s special constitutional provisions under Article 371F. He reiterated ongoing efforts to bring the 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, to Sikkim fulfilling a long-standing spiritual aspiration of the Bhutia-Lepcha community.

He also pointed out the neglect of BL House during past administrations and asserted that his government’s transparent and inclusive approach had brought new momentum to such initiatives. “Our focus is not just on promises but on visible outcomes, as seen here today,” Tamang said.

Tamnag also said that progress and welfare must touch every community, irrespective of their size. Tamang urged the youth to engage with their heritage while embracing opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, and technology.

Highlighting the SKM government’s initiatives, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of inclusive policies that preserve Sikkim’s unique identity while ensuring equitable growth. “Our journey is one of unity and progress. We are working tirelessly to uphold our traditions while paving the way for modern development,” he added.