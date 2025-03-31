Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly constructed Scheduled Caste (SC) Girls’ Hostel and unveiled the Platinum Pillar at Government Secondary School Dodak in Soreng district on Sunday. The event was held as part of the school's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The hostel, built by the Social Welfare Department, aims to provide safe and comfortable accommodation for girls from the Scheduled Caste community, ensuring better access to education. The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting inclusive education and providing necessary infrastructure for students.

A host of dignitaries attended the event, including Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly MN Sherpa, Social Welfare Minister Samdup Lepcha, Education Minister Raju Basnet, other Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, political secretary to the CM Jacob Khaling, advisors, chairpersons, secretaries, and several former ministers and MLAs. Zilla Adhakshyas, Up-Adhakshyas, Zilla Panchayats, local panchayats, district officials, police officers, teachers, and students were also present.

To commemorate the occasion, CM Tamang unveiled the Platinum Pillar, symbolizing the school’s 75 years of excellence in education. He later attended the main event of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, where he highlighted the role of the school in shaping young minds and reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving educational facilities.