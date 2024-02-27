The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and enthusiasm as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang graced the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Jan Bharosa Sammelan’ held in Jautar, Soreng on February 27. Organized by the Rural Development Department (RDD), the event marked a significant milestone for Soreng District, signaling a new era of community engagement and development initiatives.

Accompanied by distinguished dignitaries including Sonam Lama, Minister RDD, LN Sharma, Minister AH&VS, and MN Sherpa, Minister Power, along with MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, Advisors, Chairpersons, and other esteemed guests, Chief Minister Tamang extended a warm welcome to all attendees, hailing the occasion as historic for the district.

In his address, Chief Minister Tamang reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing accessible governance and uplifting the marginalized sections of society. He stated the importance of district creation in bringing governance closer to the people's doorsteps and outlined various initiatives aimed at bolstering economic and financial aspirations.

Among the highlights of the event were the inauguration of several government assets and the announcement of key schemes such as the 'Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana' and 'Aama Sahayog Yojana', designed to empower mothers and provide essential support to families. Additionally, Chief Minister Tamang announced the 'Sikkim Sisu Samriddhi Yojana', aimed at securing the future of newborns through financial assistance till adulthood.

To commemorate the occasion, Chief Minister Tamang distributed tokens of support to beneficiaries across various departments, ranging from housing schemes to youth entrepreneurship initiatives. The event also witnessed a unique endeavor to enhance learning in government schools through the 'Reading Corner' initiative, providing students with educational resources and promoting menstrual hygiene awareness.