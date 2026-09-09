Sikkim CM inaugurates upgraded Sikkim Guest House in Guwahati

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 9 inaugurated the vertically extended and refurbished Sikkim Guest House at Panjabari in Guwahati, upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

The renovated facility now has 20 rooms, including two VIP suites, along with a quarter block comprising five flat units and two dormitories. It has been equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, televisions and upgraded furnishings.

The guest house is intended to provide an affordable “home away from home” for Sikkim government officials, students, patients’ families and other residents visiting Guwahati for education, official work, medical treatment and personal purposes.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang said he was pleased to dedicate the refurbished facility to the people of Sikkim and urged officials and visitors to treat the property as their own and ensure its proper upkeep.

He also stressed the importance of serving authentic Sikkimese cuisine at the guest house, saying it would provide visitors with a taste of home while staying in Assam.

Tamang said the original Sikkim Guest House in Guwahati was conceptualised and constructed during his earlier tenure as Building and Housing Minister from 2004 to 2009 and was inaugurated in 2011.

He said the demand for accommodation had increased after his government came to power in 2019, prompting the state government to undertake the vertical extension and comprehensive refurbishment of the facility.

The Chief Minister also interacted with Sikkimese students studying in Guwahati and encouraged them to form a students’ association. He suggested that the guest house could be used for fresher and farewell programmes, helping students avoid the expense of private venues.

Tamang assured the students of administrative assistance in case of emergencies.

He expressed hope that the upgraded facility would further strengthen the longstanding ties of friendship, cooperation and shared progress between Sikkim and Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office also welcomed the inauguration, describing the upgraded guest house as a reflection of the enduring cooperative spirit between the two northeastern states.