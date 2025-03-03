On the way to the constituency-level Gyalbu Losar celebration at Bakhim Primary School, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, inaugurated the Village Administrative Centre at 51 Rabong Barfung GPU, Namchi district.

The newly established centre aims to enhance accessibility and streamline administrative processes for the local community. It is expected to serve as a crucial resource, enabling residents to carry out their tasks more efficiently and with greater convenience.

Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the centre in improving public service delivery and ensuring smoother governance at the grassroots level.

“The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen local administration and provide better support to the people”, he added.



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