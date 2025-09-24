Sikkim CM inaugurates youth hostel-cum-gym and upgraded public ground in Mangan

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today, September 24 inaugurated the newly constructed Youth Hostel-cum-Gym and the upgraded Mangan Public Ground, marking a significant step in strengthening sports infrastructure and youth engagement in North Sikkim.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Raju Basnet, Minister-cum-Area MLA Samdup Lepcha, Minister for Forest and Environment Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Minister for Ecclesiastical and Public Health Engineering Sonam Lama, along with senior government officials, advisors, local athletes, and youth representatives. The ceremony opened with a ceremonial guard of honour before the unveiling of the new facilities.

Formally inaugurating the Youth Hostel-cum-Gym, the Chief Minister unveiled the plaque and inspected the state-of-the-art amenities. Built over a plinth area of 249 square metres, the hostel accommodates 60 beds—divided equally for boys and girls—and is equipped with a common dining hall, kitchen, office unit, two spacious gym halls, warden rooms, toilets, and washrooms. The first floor includes instructor rooms, an equipment room, bathrooms, and changing facilities. Each gym hall measures 17.5m by 14.7m, offering ample space for training and fitness activities.

Following this, the Chief Minister proceeded to the upgraded Mangan Public Ground, where he symbolically kicked off a football to mark its reopening. The refurbished venue now features enhanced infrastructure, with a seating capacity of around 4,000 spectators, spread across a stadium gallery, pavilion seating, western and hillside galleries. The football ground has been renovated to meet 11-a-side tournament standards, measuring 100m x 59m, with a total ground size of 107m x 64m, alongside new approach roads and a modern drainage system.

In his address, Chief Minister Tamang encouraged athletes to take full advantage of the new facilities, stressing that the state government is dedicated to promoting youth development and sporting excellence. He noted that such initiatives reflect the government’s vision of building a healthier, active, and dynamic society.

The event concluded with group photographs of the Chief Minister, dignitaries, and young players, followed by light refreshments. Later, the Chief Minister moved to the District Hospital for his next scheduled programme.