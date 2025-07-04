Sikkim CM reviews Rs 15-crore peacock park project to boost eco-tourism in Soreng

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on July 4, inspected the upcoming Peacock Park project at Soreng's Baiguney, being built at an estimated cost of 15 crore.

Taking to social media, the CM said he reviewed the proposed layout plans and examined the progress of ongoing groundwork.

Officials briefed him on the current status of the project, including key timelines, design features, and the development scope aimed at transforming the area into a premier nature-based destination.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Tamang said, "The project holds great promise for promoting eco-tourism and preserving the natural habitat of the region."

Tamang said he emphasised the importance of integrating sustainable design elements that reflect the region's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

He stressed that the park should serve not only as a recreational space but also as a symbol of environmental preservation and local culture.

The inspection included interactions with officials, engineers, and stakeholders, during which the CM shared valuable suggestions to ensure the project advances efficiently and sustainably.

The park project is expected to boost local tourism and contribute to the region's ecological and cultural preservation efforts, aligning with the government's broader development goals.