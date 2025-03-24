Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang engaged with students pursuing professional courses, emphasizing the importance of dedication and perseverance in their academic journeys.

During the interaction, he met students from diverse fields, including MBBS, Nursing, Engineering, Veterinary Science, and Paramedical courses.

Expressing his admiration for their commitment, Tamang encouraged them to remain focused on their goals and make their families proud.

The Chief Minister assured the students of his support, stressing that education plays a crucial role in shaping their future. He urged them to work hard and stay determined, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering educational growth in the state.